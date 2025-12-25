x
Palla Srinivasa Rao Slams YSRCP Over Weapon Displays

Published on December 25, 2025 by Sanyogita

Palla Srinivasa Rao Slams YSRCP Over Weapon Displays

Telugu Desam Party state president and MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the YSR Congress Party, accusing it of promoting a culture of fear and intimidation in Andhra Pradesh. He demanded strict action under the Arms Act against those allegedly involved in publicly displaying weapons during recent political events.

Reacting to reports that YSRC supporters took out processions carrying sharp weapons, including hunting sickles, to mark the birthday of former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Srinivasa Rao described the scenes as disturbing and unlawful. He said such acts were not celebrations but deliberate attempts to create fear among the public.

“These displays have no place in a democratic society,” he said. “Brandishing weapons in public is a serious offence and must be dealt with firmly. Law and order cannot be compromised for political symbolism.”

The TDP leader warned that such behaviour could have long term consequences. He said it threatens public safety and damages Andhra Pradesh’s image at a time when the state is working to rebuild investor confidence. According to him, incidents like these send the wrong message to industries and businesses looking to invest in the state.

Srinivasa Rao said the current administration is focused on development and growth, with renewed emphasis on industry, information technology, and infrastructure. These efforts, he noted, are already helping Andhra Pradesh regain investor interest.

He alleged that the YSRC was attempting to create instability through provocative demonstrations and warned that such tactics would not succeed. “People have clearly rejected politics based on fear and intimidation,” he said. “They want peace, progress, and jobs.”

