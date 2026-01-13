x
Trump’s administration revoked over 1 lakh visas

Published on January 13, 2026 by snehith

Tollywood divided over Actors’ Remunerations
Excellent Start for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
Two years after Hanuman, what is Prasanth Varma Doing?
Ram Charan appreciates Anil Ravipudi and Team

Trump’s administration revoked over 1 lakh visas

US President Donald Trump, who assumed office in January 2025 for the second term, has adopted a hardline approach towards the country’s immigration policy and tightened the process for granting different category visas to foreigners in order to realise the ‘America First’ policy and also to curb illegal activities.

The US State Department on Monday announced that it has revoked more than 100,000 visas since Donald Trump assumed charge of the White House last year. This is a staggering number and also a new record in USA’s immigration history. The crackdown is a part of Trump’s broader immigration policies which are aimed to stifle abuse of visas by foreign nationals.

“The State Department has now revoked over 100,000 visas, including some 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialized visas for individuals who had encounters with U.S. law enforcement for criminal activity. We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe,” the department said in a post on X. Compared to 2024, the revocations marked an increase of 150% in 2025. The four leading causes for revocations were overstays, driving under the influence, assault and theft.

Sources say that the US diplomats abroad have been directed to increase scrutiny on visa applicants who have a history of political activism or are perceived as a threat to the country.

Among many stricter norms introduced in the last one year by Trump’s administration is the screening of social media activity of visitors and also exorbitant hike in the popular H1-B Visa who allows job holders to work in the USA. Moreover, Trump has banned entry for nationals over 20 countries.

