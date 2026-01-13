x
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Home > Movie News

Two years after Hanuman, what is Prasanth Varma Doing?

Published on January 13, 2026 by sankar

Two years after Hanuman, what is Prasanth Varma Doing?

Hanuman is one of the biggest hits among the small films in Telugu cinema. The film had to compete with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and it dominated the film during the Sankranthi season. It has been two years since the film released but the film’s director Prasanth Varma is yet to start his next project. He had his hands on several projects and most of them got shelved. He started a film with Ranveer Singh and it was cancelled. He also announced a few projects which are delayed.

He is finally set to start the sequel of Hanuman titled Jai Hanuman. Prasanth Varma convinced Kannada star Rishab Shetty and the actor is on board to essay the title role. The shoot commences in February as per the update and the shoot is expected to be completed in quick time. The makers are in plans to release the film during Sankranthi 2027 season. All the technicians who worked for Hanuman are expected to work for Jai Hanuman. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Prasanth Varma has few other films lined up and they are currently in the initial stages of discussion.

