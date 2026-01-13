Two years after Hanuman, what is Prasanth Varma Doing?

Hanuman is one of the biggest hits among the small films in Telugu cinema. The film had to compete with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and it dominated the film during the Sankranthi season. It has been two years since the film released but the film’s director Prasanth Varma is yet to start his next project. He had his hands on several projects and most of them got shelved. He started a film with Ranveer Singh and it was cancelled. He also announced a few projects which are delayed.

He is finally set to start the sequel of Hanuman titled Jai Hanuman. Prasanth Varma convinced Kannada star Rishab Shetty and the actor is on board to essay the title role. The shoot commences in February as per the update and the shoot is expected to be completed in quick time. The makers are in plans to release the film during Sankranthi 2027 season. All the technicians who worked for Hanuman are expected to work for Jai Hanuman. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Prasanth Varma has few other films lined up and they are currently in the initial stages of discussion.