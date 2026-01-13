Ram Charan appreciates Anil Ravipudi and Team

Megastar Chiranjeevi is back with a bang with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The film released on Monday and the response for the film has been unanimous. The family audience are rushing to theatres to watch this hilarious entertainer and Anil Ravipudi is appreciated for presenting Chiranjeevi back in a Vintage avatar. Mega Powerstar Ram Charan watched the film in AMB Cinemas and he could not appreciate the team.

The team of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu were present at AMB Cinemas by the time Charan completed hi show. Ram Charan thanked and lauded Anil Ravipudi for his work for the film. He also appreciated his sister Sushmitha, the co-producer of the film and Sahu Garapati, the producer of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The team is left delighted with the feedback of Ram Charan.

Naga Babu, Varun Tej, Ram Charan’s mother Surekha along with Buchi Babu Sana and Peddi producer Venkata Satish Kilaru too were present for the screening of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.