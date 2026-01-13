x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ram Charan appreciates Anil Ravipudi and Team

Published on January 13, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Tollywood divided over Actors’ Remunerations
image
Excellent Start for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
Trump’s administration revoked over 1 lakh visas
image
Two years after Hanuman, what is Prasanth Varma Doing?
image
Ram Charan appreciates Anil Ravipudi and Team

Ram Charan appreciates Anil Ravipudi and Team

Megastar Chiranjeevi is back with a bang with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The film released on Monday and the response for the film has been unanimous. The family audience are rushing to theatres to watch this hilarious entertainer and Anil Ravipudi is appreciated for presenting Chiranjeevi back in a Vintage avatar. Mega Powerstar Ram Charan watched the film in AMB Cinemas and he could not appreciate the team.

The team of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu were present at AMB Cinemas by the time Charan completed hi show. Ram Charan thanked and lauded Anil Ravipudi for his work for the film. He also appreciated his sister Sushmitha, the co-producer of the film and Sahu Garapati, the producer of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The team is left delighted with the feedback of Ram Charan.

Naga Babu, Varun Tej, Ram Charan’s mother Surekha along with Buchi Babu Sana and Peddi producer Venkata Satish Kilaru too were present for the screening of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Next Two years after Hanuman, what is Prasanth Varma Doing? Previous Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Movie Review
else

TRENDING

image
Tollywood divided over Actors’ Remunerations
image
Excellent Start for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
Two years after Hanuman, what is Prasanth Varma Doing?

Latest

image
Tollywood divided over Actors’ Remunerations
image
Excellent Start for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
Trump’s administration revoked over 1 lakh visas
image
Two years after Hanuman, what is Prasanth Varma Doing?
image
Ram Charan appreciates Anil Ravipudi and Team

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy Sarkar brings festive cheer for govt employees
image
Telangana Considers Automatic Challan Deductions ?
image
Andhra Pradesh Politics Heats Up With AI Ahead of Sankranti

Related Articles

Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions