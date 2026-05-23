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Home > Movie News

Is Ramayana Release getting Preponed?

Published on May 23, 2026 by sankar

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Is Ramayana Release getting Preponed?

Ramayana is the costliest attempt made in Indian cinema. The film is being made in two parts and the first installment is announced for the Diwali 2026 release. The expectations are huge on the film and the shoot of the first part is completed. The film’s producer Namit Malhotra is currently negotiating the theatrical deals and is quoting record prices. As per the ongoing buzz, the team is in plans to prepone the film by a week and release Ramayana on October 30th, 2026.

To take up the Diwali holiday weekend on a complete note, Namit Malhotra feels that the film should establish itself well. So he has thoughts to prepone the film. The team is expected to make a statement at the right time as there is ample time left. The film’s director Nitesh Tiwari is completely focused on the post-production works of the film and he is also shooting the second part. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi is seen as Sita. Yash, Sunny Deol and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in other important roles in this mythological drama.

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