x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Dubbing Films turns into Money Spinners

Published on May 23, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Telangana Exhibitors’ new Shock for Peddi
image
Dubbing Films turns into Money Spinners
image
Is Ramayana Release getting Preponed?
image
Rukmini responds on her Bikini Leaked Images
image
Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi Shoot Updates

Dubbing Films turns into Money Spinners

Last weekend Suriya’s Karuppu released as Veera Bhadrudu in Telugu. The talk was so bad but the film managed to collect handsome money and it is doing well in theatres. It has been a decade since Suriya’s film did well in theatres in the Telugu states. After registering decent openings, Veera Bhadrudu is a profitable film for everyone involved. With a decent screen count, the film is doing well in AP and Telangana in its second weekend.

Mohanlal’s film Drishyam 3 released on Friday and the initial reports and reviews are very poor. But the film is pulling the audience to theatres in Telugu. Despite no promotion and Malayalam actors in the crime drama, the franchise advantage helped Drishyam 3. The film will end up as a decent hit in the Telugu states going with the opening weekend numbers. This makes it clear that the Telugu audience are rushing to watch dubbed films as there are no prominent Telugu films around.

The season starts with Ram Charan’s Peddi followed by a number of films from June. For now, the audience are left with no options except Veera Bhadrudu and Drishyam 3.

Next Telangana Exhibitors’ new Shock for Peddi Previous Is Ramayana Release getting Preponed?
else

TRENDING

image
Telangana Exhibitors’ new Shock for Peddi
image
Dubbing Films turns into Money Spinners
image
Is Ramayana Release getting Preponed?

Latest

image
Telangana Exhibitors’ new Shock for Peddi
image
Dubbing Films turns into Money Spinners
image
Is Ramayana Release getting Preponed?
image
Rukmini responds on her Bikini Leaked Images
image
Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi Shoot Updates

Most Read

image
Cockroach Janata Party Takes Over Social Media and Leaves Political Giants Behind
image
Why Is Vijayasai Reddy Already Worried About 2029 Elections?
image
Andhra Pradesh Battles Blistering Heat Amid Major Power Disruptions

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album