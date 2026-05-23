Dubbing Films turns into Money Spinners

Last weekend Suriya’s Karuppu released as Veera Bhadrudu in Telugu. The talk was so bad but the film managed to collect handsome money and it is doing well in theatres. It has been a decade since Suriya’s film did well in theatres in the Telugu states. After registering decent openings, Veera Bhadrudu is a profitable film for everyone involved. With a decent screen count, the film is doing well in AP and Telangana in its second weekend.

Mohanlal’s film Drishyam 3 released on Friday and the initial reports and reviews are very poor. But the film is pulling the audience to theatres in Telugu. Despite no promotion and Malayalam actors in the crime drama, the franchise advantage helped Drishyam 3. The film will end up as a decent hit in the Telugu states going with the opening weekend numbers. This makes it clear that the Telugu audience are rushing to watch dubbed films as there are no prominent Telugu films around.

The season starts with Ram Charan’s Peddi followed by a number of films from June. For now, the audience are left with no options except Veera Bhadrudu and Drishyam 3.