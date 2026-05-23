Telangana Exhibitors’ new Shock for Peddi

The percentage system has created several debates across the film circles of Telugu cinema. The producers and exhibitors are at loggerheads on the system. A series of meetings were held recently and a Committee with producers, distributors and exhibitors was formed to discuss and come to a conclusive decision. The Telangana Exhibitors have met the media today and announced that there is no strong word coming from the producers and they made it clear that they would not screen Peddi if the percentage is not finalized.

“I am talking on behalf of all the Telangana Exhibitors as a General Secretary of Film Chamber. We are not given any clarity from the producers and they are asking more time to finalize the percentage system. For Peddi film, we need a percentage system and the percentage can be finalized through talks. This is our decision on behalf of all the Telangana exhibitors” told Sridhar.

The exhibitors also made it clear that there is no ticket hike for Peddi or any other film in the state. They said that a letter has been sent to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asking him not to grant ticket hikes as the footfalls are killed. For a film like Peddi as there is big investment involved, it is a shock coming from the exhibitors of Telangana.