x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Telangana Exhibitors’ new Shock for Peddi

Published on May 23, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Telugu Film Chamber Reconfirms their Stand
image
Telangana Exhibitors’ new Shock for Peddi
image
Dubbing Films turns into Money Spinners
image
Is Ramayana Release getting Preponed?
image
Rukmini responds on her Bikini Leaked Images

Telangana Exhibitors’ new Shock for Peddi

The percentage system has created several debates across the film circles of Telugu cinema. The producers and exhibitors are at loggerheads on the system. A series of meetings were held recently and a Committee with producers, distributors and exhibitors was formed to discuss and come to a conclusive decision. The Telangana Exhibitors have met the media today and announced that there is no strong word coming from the producers and they made it clear that they would not screen Peddi if the percentage is not finalized.

“I am talking on behalf of all the Telangana Exhibitors as a General Secretary of Film Chamber. We are not given any clarity from the producers and they are asking more time to finalize the percentage system. For Peddi film, we need a percentage system and the percentage can be finalized through talks. This is our decision on behalf of all the Telangana exhibitors” told Sridhar.

The exhibitors also made it clear that there is no ticket hike for Peddi or any other film in the state. They said that a letter has been sent to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asking him not to grant ticket hikes as the footfalls are killed. For a film like Peddi as there is big investment involved, it is a shock coming from the exhibitors of Telangana.

Next Telugu Film Chamber Reconfirms their Stand Previous Dubbing Films turns into Money Spinners
else

TRENDING

image
Telugu Film Chamber Reconfirms their Stand
image
Telangana Exhibitors’ new Shock for Peddi
image
Dubbing Films turns into Money Spinners

Latest

image
Telugu Film Chamber Reconfirms their Stand
image
Telangana Exhibitors’ new Shock for Peddi
image
Dubbing Films turns into Money Spinners
image
Is Ramayana Release getting Preponed?
image
Rukmini responds on her Bikini Leaked Images

Most Read

image
Cockroach Janata Party Takes Over Social Media and Leaves Political Giants Behind
image
Why Is Vijayasai Reddy Already Worried About 2029 Elections?
image
Andhra Pradesh Battles Blistering Heat Amid Major Power Disruptions

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album