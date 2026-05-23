Telugu Film Chamber Reconfirms their Stand

A letter from the Telugu Film Chamber was made last week about the new terms on percentage system. The letter came out after a series of meetings were held in the Film Chamber. Today, the Telangana Exhibitors have expressed their dissatisfaction through a press conference in the afternoon. They made it clear that Peddi will not be released if the percentage system is not implemented. After this, Telugu Film Chamber issued a letter with the signature of President Suresh Babu.

The letter made it clear that the exhibitors have agreed for a percentage system after the recent meetings. The letter also made it clear that the final terms will be decided before the end of June or before the next big film release. The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce also revealed that Peddi should not face any problems because of the ongoing discussions about the percentage system model.