Yash’s Big Revelation from Toxic

Toxic is the next big attempt from Yash after the super success of the KGF franchise. The actor has spent close to three years on Toxic and the film is due for release. Several top actresses like Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth will be seen in prominent roles. Kiara Advani is paired up beside Yash in Toxic. In a big revelation, Yash revealed that Kiara Advani and Nayanthara will have challenging roles with negative shades.

“We have female characters who are really badass women who have taken responsibility for their lives. When these roles are unfolded in the film, their roles are refreshing” told Yash. He hinted at Kiara Advani and Nayanthara playing roles with negative shades. Geethu Mohandas is the director and KVN Productions are the producers. The team is in plans to release the film in August and Yash will kick-start full-fledged promotions very soon.