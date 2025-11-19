Prabhas to fulfill his promise this time

Prabhas is among those fewest Indian actors with stardom spread all over the globe. He attained huge popularity with blockbuster films like Baahubali and Kalki. Among many other countries, Japan has a loyal fanbase for Prabhas with millions of fans cheering his movies and sending their love through social media messages.

According to latest reports, Prabhas is set to thrill his Japan fans very soon. He missed out on meeting them during the screening of Kalki 2898AD few months ago due to leg injury. Now, he is planning to greet them during his brief visit for the re-release of his blockbuster franchise Baahubali as Baahubali: The Epic ( two parts combined). Sources revealed that he is set to travel to Japan in the first week of December and attend promotional events ahead of the release.

Prabhas will be joined by producer Shobu Yarlagadda in Tokyo where they will interact with fans from across the country. Baahubali: The Epic is going to hit the screens on December 12th and the ticket sales will kick off from this weekend. Trade circles believe that the epic will garner solid patronage because the franchise was a huge hit in Japan. Baahubali: The Epic released in India and North America on October 31st. The film failed to collect 100 Crores gross which many felt that it would cross due to the high anticipation.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his upcoming horror thriller The Raja Saab. He wrapped up the shooting formalities last week and getting ready to promote it aggressively. The film is slated for release on January 9th.