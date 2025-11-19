Custody granted for iBomma Ravi

iBomma Ravi has been arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime cops and the case created a sensation. Ravi has revealed some sensational facts to the cops and the investigation is going on at a faster pace. The Cyber Crime cops have filed a petition in the Nampally court to grant the custody of iBomma Ravi for a week. The court granted custody of Ravi for five days.

iBomma Ravi has earned crores of money and he is also involved in betting apps. The Enforcement Directorate has approached the Cyber Crime cops to investigate the case in the angle of money laundering as there is big money involved. The cops have closed all the pirated websites run by iBomma Ravi. Hyderabad Commissioner Sajjanar has interacted with the media and revealed the facts in the case. iBomma Ravi is yet to be presented before the media.