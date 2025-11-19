Buzz: Madhavan’s Crucial role in Varanasi?

Varanasi will be the most awaited Indian film and the predictions say that the film will hit the screens in 2027. From the past few months, there are speculations that R Madhavan has been roped in for a crucial role but the team hasn’t made any announcement. His name went missing even during the recent updates released by the team. Varanasi is an action drama with a devotional touch. Mahesh Babu plays the role of Lord Rama and in the released glimpse, it is revealed that Lord Hanuman will be seen in the film.

As per the latest buzz, R Madhavan has been roped in to play the role of Lord Hanuman in the film and the makers will unveil the news at the right time. For now, the actor is yet to join the sets of Varanasi. He is expected to shoot for the film early next year. Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen essaying the lead roles in Varanasi. SSS Rajamouli is the director and KL Narayana is the producer. The shooting formalities are expected to be wrapped up by the end of 2026.