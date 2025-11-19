x
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Madhavan’s Crucial role in Varanasi?

Published on November 19, 2025 by sankar

NTR to have a Busy Time with Dragon
Buzz: Madhavan's Crucial role in Varanasi?
Custody granted for iBomma Ravi
Prabhas to fulfill his promise this time
A Small Telugu Film With a Big Passport: The Great Pre-Wedding Show Hits US $100,777 in North America

Buzz: Madhavan’s Crucial role in Varanasi?

Varanasi will be the most awaited Indian film and the predictions say that the film will hit the screens in 2027. From the past few months, there are speculations that R Madhavan has been roped in for a crucial role but the team hasn’t made any announcement. His name went missing even during the recent updates released by the team. Varanasi is an action drama with a devotional touch. Mahesh Babu plays the role of Lord Rama and in the released glimpse, it is revealed that Lord Hanuman will be seen in the film.

As per the latest buzz, R Madhavan has been roped in to play the role of Lord Hanuman in the film and the makers will unveil the news at the right time. For now, the actor is yet to join the sets of Varanasi. He is expected to shoot for the film early next year. Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen essaying the lead roles in Varanasi. SSS Rajamouli is the director and KL Narayana is the producer. The shooting formalities are expected to be wrapped up by the end of 2026.

Next NTR to have a Busy Time with Dragon Previous Custody granted for iBomma Ravi
NTR to have a Busy Time with Dragon
Buzz: Madhavan's Crucial role in Varanasi?
Custody granted for iBomma Ravi

NTR to have a Busy Time with Dragon
Buzz: Madhavan's Crucial role in Varanasi?
Custody granted for iBomma Ravi
Prabhas to fulfill his promise this time
A Small Telugu Film With a Big Passport: The Great Pre-Wedding Show Hits US $100,777 in North America

Annadata Sukhibhava and PM Kisan bring cheers to farmers
Sri Sathya Sai Baba's 100th Year: Modi Unveils Coin, Stamps at Mega Celebration
Seven Maoists Killed in Fresh Encounter in Maredumilli Forests

