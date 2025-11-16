x
World Bank funds used in Bihar polls : PK

Published on November 16, 2025 by snehith

World Bank funds used in Bihar polls : PK

Poll strategist turned politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party failed to make any noticeable impact in the just concluded Bihar polls as it failed to secure even a single seat out of 243 assembly constituencies. The embarrassing defeat came as a big shock to Kishor, who was once known for designing electioneering strategies for numerous political parties in different states.

Surprisingly, PK now alleges that World Bank funds worth Rs. 14000 crores, which were earmarked for development projects across the state, were diverted to provide cash transfer scheme to women population ahead of the elections to influence them. He described the move as misuse of public money and unethical attempt to distort the electoral process. He also demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

It is a known fact that the Nitish Kumar’s government had transferred Rs. 10,000 each to the accounts of 1.25 Crore women voters under the Mahila Rojgar Yojana scheme before the elections. This cash transfer ploy worked well in favour of NDA coalition which pulverized the Opposition parties to register a stunning mandate in Bihar.

Jan Suraaj party founder further alleged that a staggering Rs 40,000 Crores were spent by the NDA leaders to secure this result. He pointed that they purchased votes from people by splurging money from World Bank funds and other sources. Along with Prashant Kishor, other leaders of Jan Suraaj also claimed that the NDA government misused coffers and distributed money for buying votes.

While PK’s big statements grabbed the headlines in the media, the NDA party sources remained silent so far.

