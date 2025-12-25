Kannada Blockbuster Gatha Vaibhavam confirms release date

Dushyath SS and Ashika Ranganath starrer Gatha Vaibhavam became a huge blockbuster in Kannada. Simple Suni directed the film with a unique theme of romance narrated across timelines. The makers have decided to release the movie at a perfect juncture in Telugu.

Dushyanth despite being a debutant delivered a remarkable performance in different characters. Ashika supported him perfectly and audiences praised their chemistry. The movie release poster showcases Dushyanth and Ashika in period villager roles creating high excitement.

The movie promotional campaign is set to begin soon. The makers have finalised for the movie to release on 1st January 2026, on the eve of New Year. The weekend is perfect for the film as it delivers a striking cinematic experience. Deepak Thimmappa and Suni have directed the film on a massive scale.