Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Home > Movie News

Kannada Blockbuster Gatha Vaibhavam confirms release date

Published on December 25, 2025 by swathy

Kannada Blockbuster Gatha Vaibhavam confirms release date

Dushyath SS and Ashika Ranganath starrer Gatha Vaibhavam became a huge blockbuster in Kannada. Simple Suni directed the film with a unique theme of romance narrated across timelines. The makers have decided to release the movie at a perfect juncture in Telugu.

Dushyanth despite being a debutant delivered a remarkable performance in different characters. Ashika supported him perfectly and audiences praised their chemistry. The movie release poster showcases Dushyanth and Ashika in period villager roles creating high excitement.

The movie promotional campaign is set to begin soon. The makers have finalised for the movie to release on 1st January 2026, on the eve of New Year. The weekend is perfect for the film as it delivers a striking cinematic experience. Deepak Thimmappa and Suni have directed the film on a massive scale.

