Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Home > Movie News

Prabhas birthday wishes ignites more spark for Spirit

Published on December 25, 2025 by swathy

India’s biggest star Prabhas and most sought after director Sandeep Reddy Vanga have joined hands together for a grand intense cop drama, Spirit. The movie shoot has begun on a massive note and audiences are eagerly waiting for the updates from this exciting project.

Sandeep Reddy increased the anticipation with his unique style of promoting. He released a sound teaser with dialogues recorded by Prakash Raj and Prabhas. The lines delivered by Prabhas, mainly, “One bad habit” has gone viral upon release.

Now, Prabhas himself has added further intrigue with his special wishes to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As the actor is not known for hyping up his his own projects just for the sake of it, his wishes have become even special. He wrote, “Can’t wait for everyone to witness what you’re creating.”

These words have ignited huge anticipation and buzz further as fans are unable to hold their excitement. Now, the movie shoot is progressing at a rapid pace and soon, bigger updates will be revealed by the makers. Triptii Dimri is playing the leading lady role with Prakash Raj in a prominent role.

