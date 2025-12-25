Prabhas birthday wishes ignites more spark for Spirit

India’s biggest star Prabhas and most sought after director Sandeep Reddy Vanga have joined hands together for a grand intense cop drama, Spirit. The movie shoot has begun on a massive note and audiences are eagerly waiting for the updates from this exciting project.

Sandeep Reddy increased the anticipation with his unique style of promoting. He released a sound teaser with dialogues recorded by Prakash Raj and Prabhas. The lines delivered by Prabhas, mainly, “One bad habit” has gone viral upon release.

Now, Prabhas himself has added further intrigue with his special wishes to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As the actor is not known for hyping up his his own projects just for the sake of it, his wishes have become even special. He wrote, “Can’t wait for everyone to witness what you’re creating.”

These words have ignited huge anticipation and buzz further as fans are unable to hold their excitement. Now, the movie shoot is progressing at a rapid pace and soon, bigger updates will be revealed by the makers. Triptii Dimri is playing the leading lady role with Prakash Raj in a prominent role.