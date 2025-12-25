Dhandoraa Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Even in this modern era, many humans are stuck behind caste. There is no solution for caste feeling and the impacts of this are clearly seen. Dhandoraa is a film which discusses the caste system in the society. The caste stories usually discuss the upper caste people dominating lower castes. But Dhandoraa is a film that is an internal battle between the same caste. Here is the review of the film:

Story:

The film takes place in 2004 in the Medak region. Sivaji (Sivaji) is bonded with caste and he respects a person based on their caste. His daughter Sujatha (Monika) falls in love with Ravi (Ravi Krishna). Ravi is intelligent, well educated and is wealthy. He dreams of settling in Dubai. But he comes from a lower caste than Sujatha. She suggests Ravi to move to Dubai as her parents would be against their marriage. Sivaji and others will come to know about the love story of Sujatha and Ravi. All the upper caste people will come to a decision after this. The rest of Dhandoraa is all about what happens next.

Analysis:

Dhandoraa sounds like a love story but it is layered with several plots. The film starts with a death and Dhandoraa explains about the importance of a person as per his caste during his last rites. The love story of Ravi and Sujatha is quite routine and it offers nothing interesting. The interval episode is well written with enough depth and the first half of Dhandoraa ends on a decent note with predictable episodes. The director narrated about the caste system, deaths and several topics in satirical manner throughout the first half of Dhandoraa.

Bindhu Madhavi makes her entry as a prostitute in the second half of the film. Her character is used to narrate some interesting points. Nandu’s actor too is introduced to speak out the facts but his character has an abrupt ending. Navdeep plays the role of a Sarpanch and his role too is incomplete. The courtroom episode is the major highlight of Dhandoraa. Some of the episodes in the first half are related and answered in the second half. Some of the episodes are stretched and are boring. Dhandoraa has a number of characters throughout. The second half of Dhandoraa is a mixed bag with impressive episodes and boring content.

Performances:

Sivaji gets one more powerful role in Dhandoraa. His performance in the courtroom has to be appreciated. He plays the role of a painful father and lives up to the expectations. Bindu Madhavi gets a crisp role but it makes an impact. Navdeep has an extended cameo. Nandu is good during the climax episode of Dhandoraa. Ravi Krishna and Monika have done their parts well. All the other actors were decent on screen and they performed well.

The film’s director Muralikanth has narrated an interesting concept of upper caste people falling prey for politics from the same caste. The dialogues in some of the episodes are powerful and they failed to make an impact in other parts of Dhandoraa. The love story should have been written well. The Telangana dialect along with the rooted village culture are well presented. The Censor Board has chopped some of the scenes. Dhandoraa has its moments about the caste system and it also makes a routine watch.

