Aadi Saikumar’s Shambala Movie Review

Shambhala Movie Review

The latest trend is picking up a mythological plot and mixing it well with thrilling episodes, horror and a mystery. Shambala falls in the same genre which is mixed with science and mystery. Aadi Saikumar has been waiting to score a right success for a long time. The team has promoted the film well and the released content, trailer looked promising. Along with a bunch of new films, Shambala released today. Here is the review of the film:

Story:

Shambala happens in 1980 in a village named Shambala. Several unexpected incidents will shatter the village. A meteorite is named as a Ghost by the villagers. Scientist Vikram (Aadi Saikumar) visits the village to conduct a research and clear the mystery. Vikram is a firm believer in science but the people of the village are believers of God and Ghost. Ramulu (Ravi Varma) behaves differently and the village believes it is because of the ghost. The killing of Ramulu’s cow will solve the problem, believes the village. Vikram saves the cow and takes it along with him. But the acts of Ramulu gets complicated which leads to a series of killings in Shambala. The rest of the film is all about the mystery behind the series of incidents and what happens next forms the story of Shambala.

Analysis:

Shambala is a mysterious place and the director has mixed horror and mystery well for the story which makes it interesting. The film starts with the voiceover of Saikumar and the visuals are made with AI. The fate of the village changes after the meteorite falls in Shambala. After Vikram enters the village, there is a discussion about science. In some of the episodes, the discussion goes overboard.

The director has chosen an interesting point in the film which is about an important nerve in the spinal cord of the human body. This is used as the plot in this mysterious thriller. This point brings a new flavour for Shambala. The pre-interval episodes are presented well and they are impressive. This episode makes it clear that Vikram is fighting against the ghost. The first half of Shambala is decent and it is packed with several interesting episodes.

The entire second half revolves around the nerve in the spinal cord. The director has penned several episodes around this point. Some of the episodes will not connect well with the audience. The pre-climax twist and the episode of Vikram saving the girl are well written and presented. The climax should have been better. Some of the logics are left behind to elevate the character of Vikram. The director should be appreciated for his work for Shambala.

Performances:

Aadi Saikumar has been waiting for success for a long time. Shambala is the right film for the actor. He behaved well in the role of Vikram and delivered his best. Sticking to the plot, Aadi and his team stood away from forced commercial elements throughout the film. There is no heroine for Aadi in the film. Aadi looked sincere in the role of Vikram. Archana Iyer is not the heroine but she has an important role. Madhunandan gets a lengthy role. Ravi Varma has done his part well. All the other actors were decent in their roles.

Shambala is a visual feast. The makers have spent lavishly on the film and they did not compromise on the product. The visual effects were well designed and they looked good on screen. The background score by Sricharan Pakala is decent and it elevated some of the episodes well. The director’s efforts are clearly visible on screen. He spent ample time on the script and the execution of Shambala too worked well. Shambala makes a decent watch this weekend.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5