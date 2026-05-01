Gaayapadda Simham Movie Review

Gaayapadda Simham Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Some ideas are good to hear and some ideas are quite outdated. But it is the narration that makes the difference in both these cases. The screenplay has the power to make the audience sit without any distractions. Gaayapadda Simham is a crazy idea to watch out for. Tharun Bhascker has been waiting for the right success as an actor. Several forces joined hands for Gaayapadda Simham and here is the film’s review:

Story:

Darahas (Tharun Bhascker) dreams of flying to the USA. He wants to get married to his girlfriend and clear the debts of his father after earning big in the USA. He finally gets a visa and he acts oversmart and flies to the USA in the most exciting manner. Soon, he has to return back to India because of the policies of Donald Trump. He loses the respect before his family and members. His girlfriend rejects him. Darahas wants to take revenge on Donald Trump and starts unfair evil practises against him. The rest of Gaayapadda Simham is the attempts of Darahas and the role of Dharma (JD Chakravarthy) in this process. Watch Gaayapadda Simham to know about the complete story.

Analysis:

The basic plot of Gaayapadda Simham sounds interesting and crazy. All the characterizations are penned around the basic plot of Darahas and his revenge plan against Donald Trump. The audience should not think much about logic in films like Gaayapadda Simham. The initial episodes of the film are just ok and the film takes a new turn of an unexpected evil practice. JD Chakravarthy and Sree Vishnu will surprise the audience. Though the scenes are not thoroughly entertaining, the film sounds passable. The first half is decent on the whole. Some of the spoof episodes from Telugu superhit films are decent.

All those who suffered due to the new rules of Donald Trump and all those who returned back to India from the USA will relate well to some of the episodes of Gaayapadda Simham. Donald Trump too is used well in the film. The team has taken all the steps to avoid controversies in Gaayapadda Simham. The second half of Gaayapadda Simham too is decent.

Performances:

JD Chakravarthy’s role is designed in a stylish manner. He reminds the audience of Satya’s days. His role has a changeover in the second half of the film. Sree Vishnu is one more surprise in Gaayapadda Simham. He adds stature for the role and his comic timing is an asset. The team announced a sequel titled Porata Simhan with Sree Vishnu. JD Chakravarthy gets a good role in his comeback film and Sree Vishnu should be appreciated for signing Gaayapadda Simham when he is busy with several films in a lead role.

Tharun Bhascker is decent in the role of Darahas. He also attempted to dance in the film and he is good. Fariah Abdullah gets a guest role and Manasa gets a cameo. Subalekha Sudhakar and Harshavardhan have done justice to their roles. Gaayapadda Simham is technically a sound film which is made with good quality. The sound design is decent and the editing work is sharp. The writing work should have been better. The spoof comedy works to an extent in Gaayapadda Simham. For all those who want entertainment without any logic, they can attempt to watch Gaayapadda Simham.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5