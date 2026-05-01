JETLEE Movie Review

JETLEE Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2/5

Ritesh Rana has delivered two successful films through the franchise of Mathu Vadalara. The satirical comedy was well received by the multiplex audience. Satya played one of the lead roles in both these films. Ritesh Rana has now directed Jet Lee featuring Satya in the lead role. The film caught everyone’s attention from the day the film got launched. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film released today in theatres. Here is the review of Jet Lee:

Story:

Prajapathi (Ajay) commits a financial fraud and escapes abroad. At the same time, there is an attempt to kill him. Agent Riya Singha nabs Prajapathi and brings him back to India through Swing Fisher Airlines. During the journey from Dubai to India, a team plans to assassinate Prajapathi. Vedavyas (Satya) boards the same flight and he forgets his past. The rest of Jet Lee is all about the past of Vedavyas and what happens next forms the story of the film.

Analysis:

Ritesh Rana has a typical comic timing and this is far from the regular commercial entertainers. His films are away from reality and are filled with entertainment. His last film Happy Birthday was a huge misfire. He goes over the board once again with Jet Lee and the film too is a restricted one which has limited appeal. Jet Lee shines at times and disappoints for the most of the time. The story starts with the bank scam of Prajapathi and Satya is introduced with decent entertaining scenes. Vennela Kishore joins the story and his episodes are decent. The interval episode ends with a comic action stunt which doesn’t appeal to the audience.

The first half ends on a passable note but the second half of the film tests the patience of the audience. Satya too comes out of his character and the entertainer doesn’t appeal to the audience. Some of the memes are decent and most of the second half is boring and uninteresting. The mission of Prajapathi is confusing. The screenplay of Jet Lee fails to make an impact on screen and it is a misfire. There are a lot of layers which will confuse the audience and test their patience. Instead of banking much on entertainment, Ritesh Rana takes a new route and this ends up as a disappointment.

Performances:

Satya is decent in his role and he was entertaining for the most of the time. He carried the film with his mannerisms and body language. But the scenes and episodes are not appealing. The audience will be left clueless because of the narration in the second half. Riya Singha is good as an Agent. Vennela Kishore is decent and Ajay gets a regular role which he played in many Telugu films. Subalekha Sudhakar, Kabir Singh, Gundu Sudharshan, Srinivas Reddy did not get any memorable roles.

There are no songs except a parody number in the last portions of the film. The background score is ok. The major portion of the shoot happens in a special flight set constructed for the film. The flight journey did not match the film and it was not natural. Though the runtime is 2 hours and 10 minutes, the audience will feel it is lengthy because of the second half. Some of the dialogues by Ritesh Rana are quite silly. His humour and satires did not entertain the audience this time in Jet Lee. On the whole, Jet Lee is a wasted attempt which lands nowhere. A disappointment.

Telugu360 Rating: 2/5