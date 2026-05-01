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Home > Movie News

Mythri voices against unfair Jet Lee Multiplex release

Published on May 1, 2026 by swathy

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Mythri voices against unfair Jet Lee Multiplex release

Mythri voices against unfair Jet Lee Multiplex release

The film distribution sector in Telangana is witnessing significant friction today as a single-screen revenue dispute has unexpectedly affected multiplex screenings. Kethireddy Sasidhar, representing Mythri Movie Distributors LLP, released a formal letter addressing the ongoing deadlock over weekly rentals and revenue sharing in single-screen theaters.

While the distributors accepted the halting of their recent films in those specific single screens, the situation escalated drastically when their latest release, Jetlee, was blocked from multiplex properties. Sasidhar expressed strong disapproval of this move, noting that using multiplex access as leverage to force an agreement on single-screen terms is an unfair business practice.

He pointed out that tying these separate business segments together to apply pressure sets a very wrong example for the film industry. Emphasizing the need for transparent and fair dealings, the distribution house requested that Jetlee be allowed to screen in multiplexes immediately. They reiterated their willingness from day one to resolve the single-screen rental disagreements, provided those discussions happen independently without disrupting other established business arrangements.

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