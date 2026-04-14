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Home > Politics

Chief Minister Warns of Statewide Protests Over Delimitation Concerns

Published on April 14, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Chief Minister Warns of Statewide Protests Over Delimitation Concerns

Chief Minister Warns of Statewide Protests Over Delimitation Concerns

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has issued a strong warning to the Union government over the proposed delimitation process. He said the state will not hesitate to launch massive protests if any move harms its interests or weakens its political representation.

In a video message released on Tuesday, Stalin raised serious concerns about the lack of transparency in the delimitation exercise. He accused the BJP-led Centre of moving ahead without consulting states or political parties. He said that such an approach raises questions about transparency.

Stalin made it clear that Tamil Nadu will strongly oppose any attempt to increase the political weight of northern states at the cost of southern regions. He said the issue is not just political but also about protecting the rights and voice of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Referring to the upcoming Parliamentary session, Stalin said Members of Parliament from his party will participate and raise these concerns at the national level. At the same time, he warned that if any decision goes against Tamil Nadu, the response will be swift and powerful.

He stated that the entire state would rise in protest if needed. He said every family would take part and the movement would be led with full determination. The Chief Minister’s remarks have intensified the political debate around delimitation. The issue is expected to remain a key point of discussion in the coming weeks, both inside Parliament and across the country.

Coming to the Telugu states, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is opposing delimitation, and in Andhra Pradesh, the alliance government is standing along with the BJP.

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