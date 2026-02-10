December Plans for NBK111?

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni are teaming up for the second time after a blockbuster like Veerasimha Reddy. The film is a mass entertainer and is in the final stages of pre-production. The regular shoot commences from March 6th and Balakrishna wants to complete the shoot in quick schedules. With Sankranthi 2027 packed with a number of releases, the team of NBK111 is in plans to head for a December release.

Though nothing has been finalized for now, the talks are going on. With several films lined up for Sankranthi release, the team is not ready to head for a clash and they are keen to head for a comfortable and grand release in December. The plans will be finalized as per the shooting schedules. Venkata Satish Kilaru’s Vriddhi Cinemas are the producers. Nayanthara is rumored to play the leading lady and the team will announce more updates in the coming days.