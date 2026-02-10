x
Home > Movie News

Acid Test for Vishwak Sen and Santosh Sobhan

Published on February 10, 2026 by nymisha

Vishwak Sen and Santosh Sobhan are two young actors who impressed the Tollywood audience with their initial films. But a series of debacles kept them at a spot. After a series of mad rush of releases, Vishwak Sen has taken a break for a year and is coming up with Funky, a hilarious entertainer that is directed by Anudeep KV. The trailer and the songs are promising and Kayadu Lohar is an additional attraction for this entertainer. Santosh Sobhan is also ready with his upcoming movie Couple Friendly and he is having a release after two years.

The trailer is promising and the expectations are decent. Funky releases on February 13th while Couple Friendly is releasing on February 14th in theatres. The Valentine’s Day weekend is an acid test for both Vishwak Sen and Santosh Sobhan. They have to bounce back and score blockbusters with these films to get back to the success track and stand in the race. Vishwak Sen has several films lined up while Santosh Sobhan’s career depends on the result of Couple Friendly. Top production houses Sithara Entertainments and UV Creations produced Funky and Couple Friendly. The promotions are grand and both these films are carrying decent expectations.

