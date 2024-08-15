Development means Debts ?

KT Rama Rao, sounded the alarm over the Congress government’s alarming accumulation of over Rs 50,000 crore in debt within just eight months of coming to power. He asserted that such a significant debt in such a short period is unprecedented in Telangana’s history, warning that if this trend continues, the state could face a staggering debt burden of Rs 4-5 lakh crore by the end of the Congress government’s term. Responding to the news reports on the mounting debts under the Congress rule, Rama Rao questioned whether this was the “change” the Congress had promised, noting that the debt was incurred without the launch of any new projects. He expressed confidence that the people of Telangana have now recognized the deception of the Congress and will hold it accountable at the appropriate time. Rama Rao contrasted the current situation with the BRS government’s record, stating that by 2023, the state had a surplus budget of Rs 5,900 crore. He accused the Congress of transforming this surplus into a massive debt, all while misleading the public with false claims about the state’s financial health during the BRS regime.

-Sanyogita