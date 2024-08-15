x
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
After50 years of age Health Issues
Sobhita With A luxury bag collection
Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode
Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini
Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature
Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit
Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Development means Debts ?

Published on August 15, 2024 by

Sankranthiki Vastunnam Movie Release Date Event
Nagarjuna Makes Rare Comment About Sobhita Dhulipala
Naga Chaitanya's Biggest Film Loading
Vishwak Sen signs Two New Films
Official Release date of Venky's Sankranthiki Vastunnam

Development means Debts ?

KT Rama Rao, sounded the alarm over the Congress government’s alarming accumulation of over Rs 50,000 crore in debt within just eight months of coming to power. He asserted that such a significant debt in such a short period is unprecedented in Telangana’s history, warning that if this trend continues, the state could face a staggering debt burden of Rs 4-5 lakh crore by the end of the Congress government’s term. Responding to the news reports on the mounting debts under the Congress rule, Rama Rao questioned whether this was the “change” the Congress had promised, noting that the debt was incurred without the launch of any new projects. He expressed confidence that the people of Telangana have now recognized the deception of the Congress and will hold it accountable at the appropriate time. Rama Rao contrasted the current situation with the BRS government’s record, stating that by 2023, the state had a surplus budget of Rs 5,900 crore. He accused the Congress of transforming this surplus into a massive debt, all while misleading the public with false claims about the state’s financial health during the BRS regime.

Obtaining resources by taking from others can be a valuable strategy, but it must be done cautiously. Relying too heavily on borrowing may lead to problematic dependencies and potential conflicts. While borrowing can provide temporary solutions, it is crucial to maintain a balanced approach and ensure that any borrowed elements are used responsibly and with consideration for their long-term implications. By striking a careful balance, one can leverage the benefits of borrowing while minimizing the risks and fostering sustainable progress.

-Sanyogita

Nagarjuna Makes Rare Comment About Sobhita Dhulipala
Naga Chaitanya's Biggest Film Loading
Vishwak Sen signs Two New Films

Sankranthiki Vastunnam Movie Release Date Event
Nagarjuna Makes Rare Comment About Sobhita Dhulipala
Naga Chaitanya's Biggest Film Loading
Vishwak Sen signs Two New Films
Official Release date of Venky's Sankranthiki Vastunnam

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Vision for Pothole-Free Rural Roads
Narendar Reddy's Quash Petition: HC reserves judgement
SpaceX Chooses Water Landing Over Tower Catch

