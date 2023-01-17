Dhanush Sir’s Banjara Song: Catchy Number

Hero Dhanush will next be seen in a Telugu-Tamil bilingual Sir which is slated for a release on February 17th. It’s exactly one month left for the release; thus, the makers increase the dose of promotions.

As part of musical promotions, the film’s second single Banjara has been released. GV Prakash Kumar scored a catchy number with lovely beats. Anurag Kulkarni sang this travel track pleasingly, while Suddala Ashok Teja’s lyrics are stimulating.

Dhanush’s dances are so charming in the song that shows GV Prakash Kumar and Anurag Kulkarni on a road trip. Like the track, and the vocals, the visuals are also equally fascinating.

Venky Atluri is directing this movie produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya on Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.