Harish Shankar’s request to Netflix

Among the world’s OTT platforms, Netflix is a giant of all. They have the latest movies and new original content streaming on their platform. On the eve of Sankranti, they announced huge content of Telugu cinema of around 16 movies for the year 2023, which will be streaming on their platform after the theatrical run.

But, for the makers of films communicating with Netflix has turned out to be a problem. Director Harish Shankar has come out with the same issue. He took his Twitter and requested Netflix Indian to appoint someone from Telugu states in the content department as the makers are having a tough time dealing with the non-Telugu speaking heads.

The film industry is now slightly dependent on movie on-demand platforms, they play a key role in film production as well. The broadcasting companies have their own regional heads to finalise content and deals and they also have a regional branch, but with a non-local head and that is irking the makers while communicating with them. Entertainment has no language barriers, but communication has.