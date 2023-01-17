Prabhas allocates bulk dates for Maruthi

Prabhas is currently shooting for Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, which will be wrapped by the end of this month. Prabhas soon after this going to join Maruthi’s film shoot from the first week of February. There is much gossip going on about Maruthi’s film shelve and there is no truth in such gossip.

Prabhas has already shot one week for this film and where the actor is very much happy with the output and planning to complete this film soon. He has allotted 15 long days in February and Maruthi is planning to finish key scenes in this schedule.

Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing an important role in the film. The film is tentatively titled ‘Raja deluxe’. Prabhas will be seen in a never before look for this film.