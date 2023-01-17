Raghurama predicts TDP win by 14 pc majority in 2024

Narasapuram MP, K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, on Tuesday predicted that the opposition TDP would win the 2024 general elections by a massive mandate. He said that the TDP would win by at least a 12 to 14 per cent majority in the state.

He discounted the YSR Congress Party’s claim of Why Not 175 and said that the ruling party would face a humiliating defeat in the election. He claimed to have conducted a survey in all the 175 Assembly segments.

Raghurama said that the TDP is ahead of the YSR Congress in the North Andhra region, Godavari districts, besides Krishna, Guntur and Rayalaseema districts. Quite interestingly, the TDP is doing better than the YSR Congress in Kadapa district, the home district of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the rebel MP said.

The MP said that the TDP has an edge by 12 per cent votes in the North Andhra region, followed by 14 to 16 per cent in the Godavari districts, 12 to 14 per cent in Krishna and Guntur districts. The TDP is also leading by 8 per cent vote share in Prakasam and Nellore districts, the MP said.

The edge for the TDP is around 10 to 12 percent in Anantapur and Kurnool districts, 6 to 8 percent in Chittoor and Kadapa districts. This would go up if the TDP forges alliance with the Jana Sena, the MP said.

The MP also said that the government had failed to implement 98.7 per cent promises made by the party before the 2019 general election. People in the state were moving away from the YSR Congress and would not vote for the party once again.

The suspicious murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy also helped the YSR Congress in the 2019 elections to raise sympathy and win the elections. However, after the elections, who killed Babai was known to the people and these dramas would not work for Jagan Mohan Reddy, the MP said.