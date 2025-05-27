x
Politics

Don’t spare even Janasena leaders, orders Deputy CM Pawan

Published on May 27, 2025 by swathy

Don’t spare even Janasena leaders, orders Deputy CM Pawan

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan ordered officials to identify those behind theaters bandh call and stressed not to spare them, even if they belong to Janasena Party (JSP). Pawan Kalyan’s orders assumes significance, as there were discussions that a theatre owner belonging to Janasena Party was instrumental in theatres bandh call.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan reviewed the theatres issue with Tourism and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh on Tuesday and passed necessary orders to streamline the theaters in Andhra Pradesh state.

As the prices of popcorn, cool drinks and other snacks are exorbitant, burning a hole in the movie goers pockets, Pawan Kalyan ordered officials to do checks and ensure that prices are controlled. As most of the movie lovers have been complaining about the unreasonably high prices of snacks at theatres, especially in multiplexes and malls, Pawan Kalyan specifically focused on the issue.

Regarding hiking of tickets prices for his upcoming Hari Hara Veermallu movie, Pawan Kalyan directed producers to approach AP Govt through Film Chamber of Commerce, instead of visiting personally.

Just couple of days ago AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, who himself is a humongously popular film star, expressed displeasure that Telugu film industry producers are approaching AP Govt personally for ticket prices hikes during their film releases and not through film industry bodies, terming it as an unhealthy practice.

