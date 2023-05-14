Double iSmart From Ram And Puri

After Ram Pothineni starrer iSmart Shankar became a sensational hit, director Puri Jagannadh announced to make a sequel for the mass action entertainer. Finally, the movie and its title have been announced officially today. What’s more, they even proclaimed the release date of the movie to be made as a Pan India entertainer.

The second movie in this combination is titled captivatingly Double iSmart. Wishing Ram a very happy birthday, a day in advance, the makers also unveiled the title poster where we can see tridents with rudraksha malas tied to them. We can also spot blood marks on them.

Puri Jagannadh readied a perfect mass script to meet the high expectations on the sequel to be produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under Puri Connects banner. The makers through the title poster announced to release Double iSmart on March 8, 2024, on Maha Shivaratri in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.