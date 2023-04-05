Finally, Pawan Kalyan joins Ustaad

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan returned back from Delhi yesterday night after finishing his political meetings with BJP senior leaders. He joined Utsaad Bhagat Singh’s shoot in Hyderabad today. Director Harish Shankar is shooting the film in a massive police set that is erected in Hyderabad. The long wait of Harish Shankar and Mythri Movie Makers came to an end finally.

Along with Pawan Kalyan, many other actors joined the shooting today morning. Harish Shankar shared the update with a song ‘Yennallo Vechina Udayam” on his Twitter. Pooja Hegde is the lead actress and Sree Leela will be seen playing a crucial role in the film. Devi Sri Prasad is composing music and Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling this big-budget film.