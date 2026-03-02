First Look: Suriya’s Vishwanath And Sons

After a long wait, Tamil actor Suriya is making his debut in Telugu cinema with a film directed by Venky Atluri. The film is titled Vishwanath And Sons and the makers unveiled the title poster of the film. Suriya is seen holding a kid in the poster of Vishwanath And Sons. The film is said to be a family entertainer with a strong emotional drama. Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon will be seen playing other important roles in Vishwanath And Sons.

The shooting formalities are completed and the makers are in plans to release the film in July in Telugu and Tamil languages. GV Prakash Kumar scores the music. Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. The team will announce the release date of the film soon. Suriya has also completed the shoot of Karuppu and the film releases in summer this year.