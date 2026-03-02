A Rare Sight: 50 Days Tradition Returns With Chiru’s MSG

Megastar Chiranjeevi has once again showcased his unmatched dominance at the box office. His family entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, has successfully completed a phenomenal 50-day theatrical run. The Anil Ravipudi directorial didn’t just open big, but it also sustained momentum with remarkable consistency. In a rare sight, 50 days tradition returns with this movie.

MSG stormed past the 400+ crore mark, emerging as the biggest regional industry hit. It also set a new record on BookMyShow by registering the highest ticket sales ever for a regional movie on the platform. It has completed 50 days in 109 centres, a rare feat in the present era.

Chiranjeevi’s youthful looks and energy became one of the film’s biggest strengths, with his spirited expressions, effortless humour, and vintage comic timing struck a nostalgic yet modern chord. His camaraderie with Venkatesh delivered some of the loudest laughs, while Nayanthara added grace and emotional depth.

Powered by Anil Ravipudi’s entertaining and engaging storytelling, MSG turned into an unstoppable force, emerging as the most-watched film on ZEE5 across languages and consistently dominating the trending charts.

Backed by producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, the film delivered huge financial returns, bringing significant profits to everyone involved, including the buyers and exhibitors.