SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Home > Movie News

UBS is not a Remake: Harish Shankar

Published on March 2, 2026 by nymisha

UBS is not a Remake: Harish Shankar

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar are teaming up for the second time for Ustaad Bhagat Singh and the film releases in March. During the promotions of the film, Harish Shankar clarified that Ustaad Bhagat Singh is not a remake and the film is a straight film with original story. He also clarified that he has posted the credits of story, screenplay and dialogues of Ustaad Bhagat Singh and it will not happen if Ustaad Bhagat Singh is inspired from Tamil film Theri.

“Pawan Kalyan plays an aggressive cop in the film and Ustaad Bhagat Singh has no relation with Theri. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a original film. For Gabbar Singh, I have made changes and I took the credits of making changes. For this film, I have penned the story, screenplay and dialogues as it is an original film. Some of the episodes in Theri are inspired from my film Gabbar Singh. Why should I remake Theri when that film is inspired by Gabbar Singh?” told Harish Shankar.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh features Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela, Rashi Khanna in the lead roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the film releases on March 26th in theatres.

