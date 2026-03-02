x
Amaravati Construction: Government Sets Firm Deadline, No Room for Delay

Published on March 2, 2026 by swathy

Amaravati Construction: Government Sets Firm Deadline, No Room for Delay

AP Minister Narayana

The Andhra Pradesh government has drawn a clear line on delays in the construction of Amaravati. Municipal Administration Minister Narayana has warned contractors that slow progress will no longer be tolerated.

During his inspection of gazetted officers’ quarters and Group-D housing units in Nelapadu, the minister expressed strong dissatisfaction with the pace of work. He told contractors to either meet the targets or step aside. Time overruns will not be entertained. He openly criticized the performance of Shapoorji Pallonji Construction. Officials were directed to remove two company representatives immediately for failing to deliver as expected.

Capital Works Back on Track
Addressing the media, Narayana aimed at the previous YSR Congress Party regime. He said Amaravati’s growth suffered due to political indecision and the three-capital proposal. Had the earlier government stayed consistent, the capital would have already evolved into a world-class city. He asserted that the present administration is restoring momentum to stalled projects. The focus is execution. Not excuses.

The government has set measurable goals. Construction of 4,026 housing units is underway at different stages. These will be completed on priority.

Major road works are scheduled for completion within three months. Drainage systems and underground cabling will be finished before the monsoon. Planning is being aligned to avoid weather-related setbacks. Within three years, full-scale administrative buildings will be ready. Governance will function from Amaravati as originally envisioned.

The government’s stance is clear. Amaravati is a priority. Deadlines will be enforced. Delivery will define the capital’s future.

