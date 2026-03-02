Sexual Harassment Case on Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram

Malayalam director Chidambaram has delivered a pan-Indian blockbuster like Manjummel Boys and the film is one of the biggest hits of Malayalam cinema. Chidambaram is now in news after a sexual harassment case has been booked against him. A case has been booked in Ernakulam Town South police in Kerala. A female actress has filed a complaint against Chidambaram. She has accused Chidambaram for misbehaving with her in an apartment in 2022 in Elamkulam.

Chidambram has been charged under Section 74 (outrage the modesty of a woman) and Section 75 (sexual harassment offences) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Based on the statement of the female actress, the Kerala police have filed a complaint against Chidambaram. An investigation is currently going on and Chidambaram will be called soon. The director hasn’t responded to the allegations made by the actress. The Manjummel Boys director is busy with his upcoming movie titled Balan.