Home > Politics

RK Roja To Campaign for DMK?

Published on March 2, 2026 by swathy

RK Roja To Campaign for DMK?

RK Roja To Campaign for DMK

Is R. K. Roja preparing for a political crossover into Tamil Nadu? That is the question now doing the rounds in political circles.

The former Andhra Pradesh minister recently attended the birthday celebrations of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in Chennai. Her presence alone would have drawn attention. What amplified the buzz were her strong words praising Stalin’s governance. Roja described the monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women as a transformative welfare measure. She also lauded the free bus travel scheme for women and students.

She did not stop there. Roja took a direct swipe at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. She alleged that his promise of financial support to women remains unfulfilled even after two years in power.

With Tamil Nadu heading toward Assembly elections, speculation grew quickly. Is Roja set to campaign for the DMK. Is this the beginning of a larger political alignment? Analysts pointed to earlier ideological clashes between leaders in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu as fuel for the theory.

Roja has now moved to contain the narrative. She clarified that her visit was personal and at the invitation of Minister Chandrasekhar, whom she considers family. She stated clearly that she has no plans to campaign in Tamil Nadu. For now, Roja says it was only a birthday visit.

