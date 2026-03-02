Big Update on Prabhas’ Salaar 2

Salaar happens to be a ‘Cult Film’ in the career of Prabhas. The film is also the most watched film of the actor on OTT. There are a lot of rumors about Salaar 2 and the film got delayed because of the commitments of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel. Vijay Kiragandur, the producer of Salaar posted an update about Salaar 2. He said that the production of Salaar commences very soon and it will be mounted on a large scale.

“Prashanth Neel is one of the finest directors of Indian cinema. Salaar is a huge success in theatres and it is one of the most watched films on OTT. Salaar 2 will be an absolute behemoth. We are thrilled to say that the production of Salaar 2 will start very soon” told Vijay Kiragandur. Prabhas is currently busy with Fauzi, Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Prashanth Neel is shooting for NTR’s Dragon and the film releases this year. Salaar 2 will be in the next set of films that will be done by Prabhas. If all goes well, the shoot of Salaar 2 will start next year.