Is Ganta planning to emerge as kingpin of Kapu politics?

Ganta Srinivasa Rao is a bellwether politician, who knows which side of the bread is buttered. He knows the right time to jump into the right party so that he gets the right position. His calculations went awry only in 2019, when he could not latch on to YS Jagan bandwagon and remained in the margins. Now, he appears to be preparing ground for 2024 elections and this time around, he has a different card to play.

He now appears to be planning to play the Kapu card to the hilt. There are at least two straws in the wind that reveal a lot about his plans. He has recently participated in the unveiling of Kapu icon Vangaveeti Ranga’s statue in Guntapalli village of Payakaraopet mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Kapus would soon become the rulers and would play a decisive role in shaping AP’s politics. He also called upon the Kapus to unite and play a key role in AP politics. Soon after this, he held a key meeting of Kapu influencers from across the two Telugu states in Hyderabad. The meeting discussed how the Kapus can claim their rightful share of power.

Sources say that these are indications that Ganta is planning to mobilize the Kapu community and is trying to emerge as the kingpin of Kapu politics. He is keeping cards close to his chest and is not revealing his mind. But, sources say that he is going to become politically active in 2022.