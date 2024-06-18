Kalki 2898 AD is a Universal Film: Nag Ashwin

All eyes are focused on the release of Kalki 2898 AD and it is the biggest ever film from Telugu cinema. The film’s director Nag Ashwin says that Kalki 2898 AD will appeal to everyone and is a universal film. He said that there are several Hollywood films that are made on the future and Kalki 2898 AD is an interesting attempt in Indian cinema. He said that the film will hint at the last phase of humanity and Kalki 2898 AD takes everyone to a new world. He said that it took him five years to write the script.

“I am curious to see how people will react to Kalki 2898 AD. The film is inspired from several Indian mythological stories” told Nag Ashwin. The film is high on expectations and it happens in 2898 AD along with the past. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan are the lead actors. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers and Kalki 2898 AD is slated for June 27th release across the globe.