x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Key Developments in iBomma Organizer Arrest

Published on November 16, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Photos: Akhanda 2 Press Meet
image
Key Developments in iBomma Organizer Arrest
image
Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi: What to Expect?
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 all set to create BO history in 3D
image
Rajamouli’s comments on Lord Hanuman are Hurting

Key Developments in iBomma Organizer Arrest

ibomma

iBomma organizer Ravi has been arrested in Hyderabad by the Cyber Crime cops. Ravi landed in Hyderabad and he was taken into custody yesterday in his own flat in Rainbow Vistas, Kukatpally. Rs 3 crores in cash along with a number of hard disks, laptops and HD copies of new films have been recovered. The initial investigation revealed about how he operated from the Caribbean Islands and how he hacks servers. The cops have closed the servers of iBomma and other piracy portals operated by Ravi.

The cops are in plans to seek the custody of Ravi so that the investigation gets fastened. The petition will be filed in Nampally Court very soon. Ravi has taken several cautions not to get traced by he was trapped by the cops and taken into custody. Reports say that he is in Hyderabad for his divorce with his wife and the cops have approached his wife and executed the plan perfectly. The further investigation unfolds about his links with others in this network and how he operated from abroad.

Next Photos: Akhanda 2 Press Meet Previous Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi: What to Expect?
else

TRENDING

image
Key Developments in iBomma Organizer Arrest
image
Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi: What to Expect?
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 all set to create BO history in 3D

Latest

image
Photos: Akhanda 2 Press Meet
image
Key Developments in iBomma Organizer Arrest
image
Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi: What to Expect?
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 all set to create BO history in 3D
image
Rajamouli’s comments on Lord Hanuman are Hurting

Most Read

image
Vizag CII Summit Brings Record Investments, But the Real Test Begins Now
image
Rahul & friends need to learn from Revanth Reddy
image
Even VC Sajjanar becomes cyber crime victim

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts