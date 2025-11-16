Key Developments in iBomma Organizer Arrest

iBomma organizer Ravi has been arrested in Hyderabad by the Cyber Crime cops. Ravi landed in Hyderabad and he was taken into custody yesterday in his own flat in Rainbow Vistas, Kukatpally. Rs 3 crores in cash along with a number of hard disks, laptops and HD copies of new films have been recovered. The initial investigation revealed about how he operated from the Caribbean Islands and how he hacks servers. The cops have closed the servers of iBomma and other piracy portals operated by Ravi.

The cops are in plans to seek the custody of Ravi so that the investigation gets fastened. The petition will be filed in Nampally Court very soon. Ravi has taken several cautions not to get traced by he was trapped by the cops and taken into custody. Reports say that he is in Hyderabad for his divorce with his wife and the cops have approached his wife and executed the plan perfectly. The further investigation unfolds about his links with others in this network and how he operated from abroad.