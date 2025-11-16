Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi: What to Expect?

Superstar Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are teaming up for Varanasi and the film is in shooting mode. The grand launch of the title glimpse took place last night in Hyderabad in the presence of the team. Here is what to expect from the film:

Release Date: The film releases on March 25th, 2027 and an official confirmation is awaited. The film will convert two long weekends including Ugadi and Ram Navami. Apart from this, the summer holiday season will be around with multiple long weekends and holidays. This is a great release date for the film and the makers have to make sure that there would be no delay in the release and a prior announcement has to be made.

Time: As per the glimpse, the film happens in 7200 BC, 512 CE and other timelines in different places of the globe. As per the revelation from Rajamouli, Varanasi comes with a devotional touch and Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama. There are also rumors about the reincarnation of Mahesh Babu in the film and he plays a dual role.

Technical Brilliance: Rajamouli is known to think way ahead of other filmmakers. He announced that Varanasi is made in Premium Large Scale Format which is filmed for IMAX. This is specially designed for IMAX screens. Mixing Mythology along with Technology is a challenge and the glimpse visuals hint that the film will be on high technical standards.

Genre: Mythological and Devotional films are doing exceptionally well if they are well narrated with the right connection. The emotion has to connect to the audience well and they have the real potential to do wonders. Rajamouli is a master in crafting emotions and Varanasi has high chances to end up as a magical blockbuster.

Fantasy: Apart from devotion and VFX work, Varanasi also has fantasy involved. Rajamouli is planning to take the audience to a new world of fantasy and a portion of the film will take us to the fantasy world in Varanasi.

Challenges: Rajamouli has to complete the shoot as per the plan to meet the deadlines. A major time has to be spent on the promotions to take the film to all the corners. The makers are eyeing a global release and this can happen only if the shoot and the post-production work are completed on time.

International Standards: As the team is planning a Global release, the film has to live up to the expectations of the international audience. Rajamouli has to do magic and it has to match the international standards.

Marketing: A Hollywood Studio has to join hands with the team of Varanasi for a wide reach. Rajamouli has the potential to deliver the output and a renowned Hollywood studio or production house is needed to take the film to the international corners.