Peddi Release Clarity: In Rahman’s Hands?

There is a big confusion on the release of Ram Charan’s Peddi. The shoot except for an item song is wrapped up and the film’s director Buchi Babu is with AR Rahman working on the background score. There is a big pressure mounting on the producers to trash the speculations and the makers will make an official announcement by the end of Monday. An official statement is expected today about the film’s release. The entire decision depends on AR Rahman and his background score.

Ram Charan is mounting pressure on the makers to release the film as per the schedule on April 30th and a clarity is expected at the earliest. The item song will be filmed this week. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings are the producers. Peddi is carrying huge expectations.