Anil Ravipudi confirms Krithi Shetty in his Next

From the past couple of weeks, there are rumors that Krithi Shetty is in talks to play one of the female leads in Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming directorial. She is paired up beside Kalyanram in the film. During the pre-release event of LIK, Anil Ravipudi himself confirmed the news. He said that the news was out and he welcomed the actress. The shoot of this untitled entertainer will commence shoot very soon. Victory Venkatesh and Kalyanram are the lead actors in this entertainer.

Keerthy Suresh is paired up beside Venkatesh and the scriptwork is happening currently. The shoot commences in June and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2027 release. Bheems is the music composer of the film and Shine Screens, Suresh Productions and Zee Studios are the producers.