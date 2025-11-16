x
Home > Movie News

NBK’s Akhanda 2 all set to create BO history in 3D

Published on November 16, 2025 by nymisha

NBK’s Akhanda 2 all set to create BO history in 3D

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna’s combination with director Boyapati Srinu is a formidable box office force. The combo has delivered blockbusters like Simha, Legend and Akhanda. Now, they are coming with the sequel Akhanda 2, to their recent massive divine blockbuster.

With the glimpses of NBK’s dual characters and the first single, Thaandavam, composed by Thaman, had been unveiled at PVR Juhu, Mumbai. The song has become a rage Pan-India and now, the makers have revealed even bigger surprise, Akhanda 2 will be releasing in 3D format along with 2D, worldwide.

The makers have showcased to press people and fans, the upgraded 3D versions visuals and they are mesmerised by the quality. They are stated that action sequences are mind-blowing in 3D and praised the expansive vision of Boyapati Srinu. NBK’s mass aura and his screen presence are enhanced by the visual depth and spectacular scale.

14 Reels Plus are producing the film on a lavish scale like never-seen-before and Tejaswini Nandamuri M is presenting it. Aadhi Pinisetty is playing a prominent role in the film. Akhanda 2 is set to create super sensation at the box office from 5th December on a Pan-India scale and across the globe.

Next Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi: What to Expect? Previous Rajamouli’s comments on Lord Hanuman are Hurting
