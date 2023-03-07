Lokesh promises judicial powers to Wakf Board

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday assured the representatives of the Muslim community that once the party is into power again the Wakf Board will be accorded judicial powers to save the properties and also strengthened it.

Participating in the face-to-face programme with the representatives of the Muslim community at Indiramma Nagar of Kalikiri in Peleru Assembly segment as part of his pada yatra, Yuva Galam, Lokesh said that the Wakf Board properties are being grabbed by the YSRCP leaders and once the TDP is back into power judicial powers will be accorded to the board besides strengthening it so that the assets will be safe.

Observing that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has cheated the Muslim community by not fulfilling his promise of setting up Islamic bank, he said that the process of reservations for the community will be strengthened which will help them progress well.

Lokesh also promised to revive the welfare programmes like Dulhan and financial assistance for their further studies abroad. “Even when the TDP had an alliance with the BJP, we have never taken any measures that will adversely impact the Muslims,” Lokesh pointed out.

Maintaining that it is TDP that has established Urdu University and paid honorarium for Imams besides building Haj Houses in various parts of the State, he added. “Though Deputy Chief Minister, Amjad Basha, belongs to the Muslim community justice is not done for the minorities,” Lokesh remarked.

Promising setting up of industrial clusters in all the Assembly segments once the TDP is back into power, Lokesh said that lands also will be alloted to them to encourage them as industrialists. A separate market will be established at Peler to provide self-employment for Muslims, he said, adding that Gulf-affected too will be extended necessary assistance.

At Kalikiri, party leader from Vijayawada, Vangaviti Radha, joined Lokesh in the pada yatra and extended his solidarity with him. Later, at Vandlapalli village of Vayalpadu mandal of Annamayya district, Lokesh had an interaction with farmers.