Midnight Drama at Gandhi Bhavan Over MLC Candidate Selection

In a dramatic turn of events, Gandhi Bhavan became the center of a heated protest late last night as tensions flared over the selection of MLC candidates. Around 3 AM, Muslim workers staged a dharna in front of Gandhi Bhavan, accusing the Congress party of neglecting Muslim representation in the allocation of MLC seats.

The protesters raised slogans, claiming that the Congress was sidelining the Muslim community and failing to address their concerns. The demonstration quickly escalated, spilling onto the roads and causing significant traffic disruptions in the area.

Police officials rushed to the scene to manage the situation and eventually moved the protesters to Begum Bazar Police Station to restore order. The incident has sparked a fresh debate about inclusivity and representation within the party, with many questioning the fairness of the candidate selection process.