x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
View all stories
Home > Politics

Protests against ethanol plant getting intense

Published on November 27, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Dhanush approaches Madras High Court against Nayanthara
image
Protests against ethanol plant getting intense
image
Robinhood Teaser Launch
image
No truth in OTT deal for Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding
image
Huge Scam on the sets of Varun Tej’s Matka

Protests against ethanol plant getting intense

The people’s protest against proposed ethanol plant at Dilawarpur in Nirmal district are getting intense. Local people held a protest on Nirmal-Bhainsa highway on Wednesday, carrying pesticides bottles, threatening to consume it, if ethanol plant constructon is not stopped. As large number of protesters, including women took part in the protest, police have been deployed in large numbers in the area.

Dilawarpur and neighbouring villages people have been protesting against the ethanol plant for over a year now. But the protests have reached a peak now, with people getting angry over Government’s inaction over the issue.

The protests had even turned violent on Tuesday, as protesting villagers and farmers even attacked RDO’s vehicle late in the evening. As protesters expressed their ire on RDO Ratna Kalyani and the situation went out of hand, the woman officer faced BP related issues and got hospitalised.

In fact RDO was rescued from angry protesters, due to timely intervention of police.

The protests against ethanol factory have been going on for the past few months. But why Government is silent on the issue, is raising serious concerns.

It is said that the proposed ethanol plant is expected to use 12 lakh litres per day. About 8 lakh litres of effluent is expected to be let out, which is seen as a big concern local people, as such a large effluent will contaminate ground water and soil in the area.

Dnr

Next Dhanush approaches Madras High Court against Nayanthara Previous Robinhood Teaser Launch
else

TRENDING

image
Dhanush approaches Madras High Court against Nayanthara
image
No truth in OTT deal for Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding
image
Huge Scam on the sets of Varun Tej’s Matka

Latest

image
Dhanush approaches Madras High Court against Nayanthara
image
Protests against ethanol plant getting intense
image
Robinhood Teaser Launch
image
No truth in OTT deal for Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding
image
Huge Scam on the sets of Varun Tej’s Matka

Most Read

image
Protests against ethanol plant getting intense
image
Chandrababu differs with Infosys Narayana Murthy on work hours
image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC

Related Articles

Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake