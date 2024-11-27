Protests against ethanol plant getting intense

The people’s protest against proposed ethanol plant at Dilawarpur in Nirmal district are getting intense. Local people held a protest on Nirmal-Bhainsa highway on Wednesday, carrying pesticides bottles, threatening to consume it, if ethanol plant constructon is not stopped. As large number of protesters, including women took part in the protest, police have been deployed in large numbers in the area.

Dilawarpur and neighbouring villages people have been protesting against the ethanol plant for over a year now. But the protests have reached a peak now, with people getting angry over Government’s inaction over the issue.

The protests had even turned violent on Tuesday, as protesting villagers and farmers even attacked RDO’s vehicle late in the evening. As protesters expressed their ire on RDO Ratna Kalyani and the situation went out of hand, the woman officer faced BP related issues and got hospitalised.

In fact RDO was rescued from angry protesters, due to timely intervention of police.

The protests against ethanol factory have been going on for the past few months. But why Government is silent on the issue, is raising serious concerns.

It is said that the proposed ethanol plant is expected to use 12 lakh litres per day. About 8 lakh litres of effluent is expected to be let out, which is seen as a big concern local people, as such a large effluent will contaminate ground water and soil in the area.

