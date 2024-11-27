Dhanush approaches Madras High Court against Nayanthara

Everyone is aware about the tiff between Dhanush K Raja and Nayanthara. The actress recently penned an open letter against Dhanush for not granting permission to use the clips from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Some of the clips are used in her documentary titled ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. The documentary is streaming on Netflix and Dhanush threatened of initiating legal action against Nayanthara if the clips are not removed.

Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films has filed a suit in the Madras High Court against Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Rowdy Pictures Pvt Ltd and two others for using the visuals from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The suit was filed today in the Madras High Court. Three seconds of the making video from the film was used in the documentary. The case is currently in hearing mode.