x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
View all stories
Home > Politics

NVSS challenges Congress for a public debate

Published on November 27, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Big breaking: Ethanol factory belongs to BRS former Minister Talasani
image
A Grand Launch for Suriya’s 45th Film
image
Naveen Polishetty recreates Jathi Ratnalu Moment on Unstoppable Sets
image
Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth
image
AR Rahman about composing music for RC16

NVSS challenges Congress for a public debate

Telangana BJP senior leader NVSS Prabhakar challenged Congress leaders for a public debate on CM Revanth Reddy’s one year rule. He expressed disappointment over CM Revanth’s governance, saying that it is no different from previous KCR’s rule.

Listing out the failures of Congress Government, NVSS Prabhakar called for a public debate.

“Congress Government is following in the footsteps of previous BRS Govt. While BRS took up Sakala Janula Survey (Comprehensive Household Survey) Congress Govt has taken up Caste Census. KCR Govt threatened people with demolitions in Ayyappa Society as soon they came to power. But all illegal structures became legal later. Similarly Revanth Govt is threatening people with HYDRA. Even in case of defections, Congress Government is following the same path as BRS Govt,” said senior leader and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar speaking at BJP state office on Wednesday.

NVSS Prabhakar further said that even in case of Musi Riverfront Development project, Revanth Sarkar is executing what was initiated by KCR Govt, stressing that both Congress and BRS are on the same side.

NVSS Prabhakar also mocked BRS and Congress, saying KCR and CM Revanth Reddy are two eyes of Rahul Gandhi.

NVSS Prabhakar questioned why Congress Government is not inquiring and taking action on the scams and immoral activities done during BRS’s 10-year-rule.

Saying that Congress Govt has failed in all aspects, NVSS Prabhakar challenged Congress leaders for an open debate over CM Revanth Reddy’s one year rule.

Dnr

Next Mega DSC Syllabus: AP Govt initiates a good practice Previous Dhanush approaches Madras High Court against Nayanthara
else

TRENDING

image
A Grand Launch for Suriya’s 45th Film
image
Naveen Polishetty recreates Jathi Ratnalu Moment on Unstoppable Sets
image
AR Rahman about composing music for RC16

Latest

image
Big breaking: Ethanol factory belongs to BRS former Minister Talasani
image
A Grand Launch for Suriya’s 45th Film
image
Naveen Polishetty recreates Jathi Ratnalu Moment on Unstoppable Sets
image
Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth
image
AR Rahman about composing music for RC16

Most Read

image
Big breaking: Ethanol factory belongs to BRS former Minister Talasani
image
Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth
image
Mega DSC Syllabus: AP Govt initiates a good practice

Related Articles

Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake