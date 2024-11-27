NVSS challenges Congress for a public debate

Telangana BJP senior leader NVSS Prabhakar challenged Congress leaders for a public debate on CM Revanth Reddy’s one year rule. He expressed disappointment over CM Revanth’s governance, saying that it is no different from previous KCR’s rule.

Listing out the failures of Congress Government, NVSS Prabhakar called for a public debate.

“Congress Government is following in the footsteps of previous BRS Govt. While BRS took up Sakala Janula Survey (Comprehensive Household Survey) Congress Govt has taken up Caste Census. KCR Govt threatened people with demolitions in Ayyappa Society as soon they came to power. But all illegal structures became legal later. Similarly Revanth Govt is threatening people with HYDRA. Even in case of defections, Congress Government is following the same path as BRS Govt,” said senior leader and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar speaking at BJP state office on Wednesday.

NVSS Prabhakar further said that even in case of Musi Riverfront Development project, Revanth Sarkar is executing what was initiated by KCR Govt, stressing that both Congress and BRS are on the same side.

NVSS Prabhakar also mocked BRS and Congress, saying KCR and CM Revanth Reddy are two eyes of Rahul Gandhi.

NVSS Prabhakar questioned why Congress Government is not inquiring and taking action on the scams and immoral activities done during BRS’s 10-year-rule.

Saying that Congress Govt has failed in all aspects, NVSS Prabhakar challenged Congress leaders for an open debate over CM Revanth Reddy’s one year rule.

